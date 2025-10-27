/'Namaste Dubai': UAE Minister Noura Al Kaabi stuns audience with saying THIS in Hindi at event

The UAE Minister of State at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Noura Al Kaabi, stunned the crowd at Zabeel Park when she opened her remarks in Hindi while addressing the Emirates Loves India mega community event. While taking the stage before thousands of cheering residents, she greeted the audience, saying, “Namaste! Aaj aapke saath yahan hona mere liye bahut sammaan ki baat hai,” (It is an honour to be in front of you now).

Speaking to Gulf News after her speech, Al Kaabi shared the story behind her Hindi moment. Smiling, she said it happened because she kept practising that beautiful line with her colleagues over the phone. She told me to speak: ‘Tum kaise ho? Hum tumse pyaar karte hain!’ meaning ‘We love you’.”

Al Kaabi added that her connection with Indian culture dates back to her childhood. “I grew up watching Bollywood movies,” she said. “It’s easy for me to repeat the words and pronounce them. You're talking about growing up and watching movies and listening to songs and eating Indian food and being connected with such a rich community.”

However, she confessed to one regret, saying, “I think it’s a shame that I don’t speak it (Hindi) fluently." Her brief Hindi greeting went on to become one of the evening’s most memorable moments, embodying the spirit of India-UAE friendship celebrated at the event. Al Kaabi also highlighted that the enduring bond between the UAE and India is founded on mutual trust, respect, and shared ambitions.

Trade and cultural exchange between the UAE and India

She also appreciated the strength of the bilateral ties and admitted the deep-rooted people-to-people connection. “It is a special and historic relationship,” she added. “We come together to celebrate a friendship that has stood strong for centuries. A relationship built on trust, respect and shared aspirations. Tonight we celebrate one of the world's most enduring friendships.”

She reflected on centuries of trade and cultural exchange, and highlighted the history that how it continues to shape the present. “A bond that continues to inspire cooperation and mutual trust between our countries. Our connection reaches back through time. For generations, traders, craftsmen and dreamers crossed the waters between the Gulf and the Indian subcontinent. Carrying with them not only goods, but ideas, traditions and hopes. The exchanges created a shared cultural rhythm that still resonates across our society today. And we can see it all in front of us.”

Al Kaabi applauded the role of Indian expats in nation-building. She added that from education to healthcare, from technology to the arts, Indian professionals and families contributed in the UAE with their full dedication and excellence in every field. Indians have also set up lives, raised generations and helped shape the success story of the UAE.