Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said on Sunday (September 28) that Russia launched around 500 drones and over 40 missiles in an overnight attack on Ukraine's Kyiv. He also added that four people were killed and civilian infrastructure was damaged. Kyiv came under heavy drone and missile bombardment in what independent monitors said was one of the biggest Russian attacks on the Ukrainian capital and surrounding region since the full-scale war began. Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko said that the city came under a "massive attack", with a five-storey building partially destroyed due to debris from a drone. Zelensky also added that the main targets of the Russian strikes were Kyiv and the region, Zaporizhzhia, Khmelnytskyi, Sumy, Mykolaiv, Chernihiv, and Odesa regions. Slamming Russia, Zelensky said that he wants to keep fighting and killing. He added that the Kremlin benefits from continuing this war and terror “as long as it earns revenue from energy and operates a shadow fleet.” He added that those who want peace “must back President Trump’s efforts and halt any Russian imports.”

“This vile attack came virtually as the close of UN General Assembly week, and this is exactly how Russia declares its true position. Moscow wants to keep fighting and killing, and it deserves the toughest pressure from the world,” Zelensky slammed Russia in a post on X.

NATO action after Russian strike on Ukraine

Add WION as a Preferred Source

A NATO spokesperson said that it has “enhanced vigilance” in the Baltic. This comes after the Danish defence ministry said that “drones have been observed at several of Danish defence facilities.” NATO spokesperson Martin O'Donnell said that reinforced measures "include multiple intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance platforms and at least one air-defence frigate" in the region to the west of Russia. O'Donnell said NATO's top brass "have been in constant contact with Danish leaders" about the drone incidents. On the other hand, British Defence Secretary said that drones will be deployed to create a “drone wall” to protect NATO from Russian aggression.