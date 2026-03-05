/'Military conflicts cannot...': India PM Modi issues first public response after US-Israel strike on Iran, tensions in West Asia

Issuing first public response after conflict began in West Asia, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday (Mar 5) said that military conflicts cannot resolve issues and expressed hope for resolutions of Ukraine and West Asia war. Addressing a press conference alongside President of Finland, Alexander Stubb, PM Modi added that the world is currently witnessing “period of instability and uncertainty.” It must be noted that Prime Minister Modi has spoken to eight West Asian leaders within a 48-hour window to discuss the escalating regional conflict after Israel and the US jointly launches strikes on Iran.
PM Modi said, “Today, the world is going through a period of instability and uncertainty. Conflict persists in many parts of the world, from Ukraine to West Asia.” He quickly focussed on the relationship between India and Finland and said, “In such a global environment, India and Europe, two of the world's major diplomatic powers, are entering a golden era of their relationship. Our growing cooperation is giving new strength to global stability, development, and shared prosperity. At the beginning of 2026, the historic India-European Union Free Trade Agreement was signed. This agreement will further strengthen trade, investment, and technology cooperation between India and Finland. India and Finland are important partners in areas such as digital technology, infrastructure, and sustainability...” He also said that both India and Finland believe in “rule of law, dialogue and diplomacy.”
Indian PM's phone call with West Asian leaders
The Indian PM had telephonic conversation with UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Saudi Arabia Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman Al Saud, Jordan King Abdullah II, Qatar Amir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, Oman Sultan Haitham bin Tarik, Bahrain King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa, Kuwait Crown Prince Sheikh Sabah Al-Khaled Al-Hamad Al-Mubarak Al-Sabah, Israel Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. He emphasized on the well-being of the nearly 9 million Indians residing in the region and condemned violations of sovereignty and recent strikes against Gulf nations. He called for an “early cessation of hostilities” and highlighted the importance of dialogue.