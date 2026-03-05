/'Military conflicts cannot...': India PM Modi issues first public response after US-Israel strike on Iran, tensions in West Asia

Issuing first public response after conflict began in West Asia, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday (Mar 5) said that military conflicts cannot resolve issues and expressed hope for resolutions of Ukraine and West Asia war. Addressing a press conference alongside President of Finland, Alexander Stubb, PM Modi added that the world is currently witnessing “period of instability and uncertainty.” It must be noted that Prime Minister Modi has spoken to eight West Asian leaders within a 48-hour window to discuss the escalating regional conflict after Israel and the US jointly launches strikes on Iran.

PM Modi said, “Today, the world is going through a period of instability and uncertainty. Conflict persists in many parts of the world, from Ukraine to West Asia.” He quickly focussed on the relationship between India and Finland and said, “In such a global environment, India and Europe, two of the world's major diplomatic powers, are entering a golden era of their relationship. Our growing cooperation is giving new strength to global stability, development, and shared prosperity. At the beginning of 2026, the historic India-European Union Free Trade Agreement was signed. This agreement will further strengthen trade, investment, and technology cooperation between India and Finland. India and Finland are important partners in areas such as digital technology, infrastructure, and sustainability...” He also said that both India and Finland believe in “rule of law, dialogue and diplomacy.”