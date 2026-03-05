Google Preferred
  'Military conflicts cannot...': India PM Modi issues first public response after US-Israel strike on Iran, tensions in West Asia

Navashree Nandini
Navashree Nandini
Published: Mar 05, 2026, 13:59 IST | Updated: Mar 05, 2026, 13:59 IST
India PM Narendra Modi Photograph: (AFP | WION Combination image)

Story highlights

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said military conflicts cannot resolve global crises as he addressed rising tensions from Ukraine to West Asia during a joint press conference with Alexander Stubb. Modi stressed diplomacy 

Issuing first public response after conflict began in West Asia, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday (Mar 5) said that military conflicts cannot resolve issues and expressed hope for resolutions of Ukraine and West Asia war. Addressing a press conference alongside President of Finland, Alexander Stubb, PM Modi added that the world is currently witnessing “period of instability and uncertainty.” It must be noted that Prime Minister Modi has spoken to eight West Asian leaders within a 48-hour window to discuss the escalating regional conflict after Israel and the US jointly launches strikes on Iran.

PM Modi said, “Today, the world is going through a period of instability and uncertainty. Conflict persists in many parts of the world, from Ukraine to West Asia.” He quickly focussed on the relationship between India and Finland and said, “In such a global environment, India and Europe, two of the world's major diplomatic powers, are entering a golden era of their relationship. Our growing cooperation is giving new strength to global stability, development, and shared prosperity. At the beginning of 2026, the historic India-European Union Free Trade Agreement was signed. This agreement will further strengthen trade, investment, and technology cooperation between India and Finland. India and Finland are important partners in areas such as digital technology, infrastructure, and sustainability...” He also said that both India and Finland believe in “rule of law, dialogue and diplomacy.”

Indian PM's phone call with West Asian leaders

The Indian PM had telephonic conversation with UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Saudi Arabia Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman Al Saud, Jordan King Abdullah II, Qatar Amir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, Oman Sultan Haitham bin Tarik, Bahrain King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa, Kuwait Crown Prince Sheikh Sabah Al-Khaled Al-Hamad Al-Mubarak Al-Sabah, Israel Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. He emphasized on the well-being of the nearly 9 million Indians residing in the region and condemned violations of sovereignty and recent strikes against Gulf nations. He called for an “early cessation of hostilities” and highlighted the importance of dialogue.

About the Author

Navashree Nandini works as a senior sub-editor and has over five years of experience. She writes about global conflicts ranging from India and its neighbourhood to West Asia to the...Read More

