/'Many of Iran’s Military Leaders terminated': Trump makes BIG claim after 48-hour deadline to Iran, shares video

US President Donald Trump on Saturday (Apr 5) said that many Iranian military leaders have died in a “massive strike” in Tehran. He shared a video of an explosion in his Truth Social post while making the massive claim. The video is in dark but loud blasts and the sound of aircraft can be heard in the video. The POTUS or the White House did not provide further details on the timing of the reported strike. He did not mention who all was he referring to when he said “Many of Iran’s Military Leaders.” He did not specify when the military action took place. This comes after Trump issued a 48-hour ultimatum to Iran for fully reopening the Strait of Hormuz warning that failure to do so would rain hell on the US. The US-Israeli attack on Iran that started on Feb 28 has killed several top leaders of the Iranian regime including former Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.

In a video post shared on his Truth Social platform, Trump said: “Many of Iran’s Military Leaders, who have led them poorly and unwisely, are terminated, along with much else, with this massive strike in Tehran!”

On March 26, Trump had extended his deadline for Iran to reopen the Strait of Hormuz by 10 days, moving it to April 6, stating that negotiations were “going very well.” The President made the announcement on Thursday via a social media post, writing: “As per Iranian Government request, please let this statement serve to represent that I am pausing the period of Energy Plant destruction by 10 Days to Monday, April 6, 2026, at 8 P.M., Eastern Time.”

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Earlier, Trump, in his first comments on the jet incidents, said the downing of an American military jet would not affect negotiations with Iran, NBC News reported. On Friday, two US military aircraft crashed in the West Asia amid the ongoing conflict. A US F-15E Strike Eagle was first reported shot down over Iran. One crew member was rescued, while search-and-rescue efforts continue for the second. Separately, a second US Air Force combat aircraft went down in the region. It remains unclear whether the aircraft crashed, was shot down, or if Iran was involved. The New York Times had earlier reported the second aircraft incident.