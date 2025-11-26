Google Preferred
'Let’s take a picture': How Trump dismissed rumours of firing FBI chief Kash Patel - WATCH

Published: Nov 26, 2025, 12:09 IST | Updated: Nov 26, 2025, 12:09 IST
US President Donald Trump and FBI boss Kash Patel Photograph: (PressSec/X)

Story highlights

Donald Trump rejected rumours of firing FBI Director Kash Patel, calling the report “fake news” and praising Patel’s performance. The speculation followed media backlash over Patel’s alleged misuse of government aircraft and resources, sparking controversy and public scrutiny.

United States President Donald Trump on Wednesday (Nov 26) quashed rumours about the removal of Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) Director Kash Patel from his post. Praising the FBI boss about the ‘good job’, the US president rejected a media report that claimed he was replacing Patel with top FBI official Andrew Bailey as the federal agency's chief. Just minutes ahead of Trump's statement, White House Press Secretary Karolin Leavitt called the reports ‘fake’ and added that when the story broke, she was in the White House and Trump was meeting Patel.

Posting a photo of Trump and Patel, Karoline wrote, “This story is completely made up. In fact, when this Fake News published, I was in the Oval Office, where President Trump was meeting with his law enforcement team, including FBI Director Kash Patel. I read the headline to the President and he laughed. He said: “What? That’s totally false.” She added that PResident Trump insisted on taking a picture with Kash Patel to quash the rumours and fake reports of him being replaced. “Come on Kash, let’s take a picture to show them you’re doing a great job! Do not believe the Fake News,” she added.

Kash Patel and controversies

