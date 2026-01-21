Amid the diplomatic tensions over US President Donald Trump's quest to acquire Greenland, a satirical online petition called for crowdfunding from the Danish citizens to "purchase California". Surprisingly (Not really), the petition has already received over 280,000 signatures. The petition, titled “Let’s Buy California from Trump – Denmark’s Next Big Adventure," was created almost a year ago by a group operating under the banner of Denmarkification.

Trump, during his speech at the World Economic Forum in Davos on Wednesday (Jan 21), said that he is not planning to use force to take over Greenland. His statement came after the Danish Prime Minister hinted at a possible invasion of the island nation. The American president said that he has immense respect for Greenland and Denmark, but “it’s hard to call Greenland a land, it’s a pice of ice.” Moreover, the American president said that the US saved Greenland and gave it back to Denmark after World War 2 and now Denmark is being “ungrateful”.

“We don’t need Greenland for rare earths, we need it for national and international security,” Trump said. He also said, “We have been trying to buy Greenland for two centuries...it’s a part of North America. All we want from Denmark is this land where we will build the golden Dome.”

