/'Israel has succeeded in killing me': Last words of Al Jazeera journalist killed in Gaza - Was he a 'Hamas terrorist?'

Five Al Jazeera journalists were killed in an Israeli strike near Gaza City's Al-Shifa Hospital on August 10. They were identified as Al Jazeera correspondents Anas al-Sharif and Mohammed Qreiqeh, as well as cameramen Ibrahim Zaher, Moamen Aliwa, and Mohammed Noufal. However, Israel claimed that they were members of Hamas, and a press badge cannot be a 'shield' for terrorism.

Twenty-eight-year-old Anas al-Sharif reported about the intensified Israeli offensive in Gaza City moments before news came about his demise.

The death of the journalists came after Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu's Gaza City plan was approved by the cabinet and the Isareli PM said that he will not annex Gaza City, but its takeover by force is the only way to end the ongoing war. A post on Anas al-Sharif's X profile claimed that he had asked his last words to be published if he died in Gaza. In the post, Anas wrote, "If these words of mine reach you, know that Israel has succeeded in killing me and silencing my voice."



He also urged the world to stand by Palestine, the people of the country who have been crushed by "Israeli bombs and missiles." "I entrust you with Palestine—the jewel in the crown of the Muslim world, the heartbeat of every free person in this world. I entrust you with its people, with its wronged and innocent children who never had the time to dream or live in safety and peace. Their pure bodies were crushed under thousands of tons of Israeli bombs and missiles, torn apart and scattered across the walls," his statement read. He also said that he lived through pain, tasted suffering and loss many times, but he did not hesitate “to convey the truth as it is, without distortion or falsification.” Al Jazeera also reported that Anas had, time and time again, faced about threat to his life from the Israeli military and urged the entire world to see that the IDF had started a campaign against him, and that he was scared that he was going to be killed.

Israel calls Anas al-Sharif ‘Hamas terrorist’