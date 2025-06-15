/‘Iran could’ve made 15 nuclear bombs, we had no choice’: Israel

The Israel Defense Forces said in a post on X that Iran could have made15 nuclear bombs if it had not been stopped by the Israeli strikes. Justifying the military action, the IDF said, “We had no choice but to operate. It’s for our survival.”

“15 nuclear bombs. That’s how many nuclear weapons Iran could’ve made, before we stopped them. We had no choice but to operate. It’s for our survival,” the IDF post read, while the shared in the post provided further details of Iran's alleged attempts to acquire a nuclear bomb.



“For decades, the Iranian Ayatollah regime has worked relentlessly on a calculated plan with one primary goal: to destroy the State of Israel. The only nation-state of the Jewish people. Their empire of evil took every effort to spread global and regional terror with its proxies, incite antisemitism, and above all, develop nuclear weapons. These are not just threats to our nation, but to the very fabric of peace and security in the Middle East and the world. As world leaders are set to meet on Monday for the G7 Summit, see my message to the international community.”

Israel’s former prime minister Naftali Bennett exhorted the Iranian people to free themselves from the cruel dictators and give the children a future of life and liberty.

Bennett, who served as the 13th PM of Israel, said, “As the former Prime Minister of Israel, I want to tell the Iranian people one thing: Your time is now. Free yourselves from your cruel dictators. Give your children a future of life and liberty. Israel has eliminated Iran’s most senior military leaders. The regime has never been weaker. Never! In Judaism, we say “If not now — when?” Today I urge every proud Iranian citizen to take their future into their own hands. And know this: The people of Israel stand with you. The state of Israel stands with you. The entire free world will stand with you. Do not miss this opportunity to achieve your freedom. Do not condemn your brave and noble people to decades more tyranny and terror. Your time is NOW.”