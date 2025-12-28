Google Preferred
  'If Ukraine does not resolve…': Putin's BIG warning to Zelensky ahead of talks with Trump

Prajvi Mathur
Edited By Prajvi Mathur
Published: Dec 28, 2025, 08:19 IST | Updated: Dec 28, 2025, 09:12 IST
Russian President Vladimir Putin and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky Photograph: (AFP)

Story highlights

The Russian leader’s remarks come a day earlier than talks are scheduled between Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and US President Donald Trump.

Russian President Vladimir Putin on Saturday (Dec 27) warned that if Ukraine does not accept the peace talks, Moscwo achieve its goals by force if Kyiv. He added that Ukraine was in no hurry to end the ongoing conflict by peaceful means. The Russian leader’s remarks come a day earlier than talks are scheduled between Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and US President Donald Trump.

“If the Kyiv authorities do not want to resolve the matter peacefully, we will accomplish all the tasks before us in the course of the special military operation by military means,” Putin was quoted as saying by the TASS News Agency.

Prajvi Mathur is a Sub-Editor at WION with over 2 years of experience in journalism and digital content.

