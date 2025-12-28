/‘If Ukraine does not resolve…’: Putin’s BIG warning to Zelensky ahead of talks with Trump

Russian President Vladimir Putin on Saturday (Dec 27) warned that if Ukraine does not accept the peace talks, Moscwo achieve its goals by force if Kyiv. He added that Ukraine was in no hurry to end the ongoing conflict by peaceful means. The Russian leader’s remarks come a day earlier than talks are scheduled between Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and US President Donald Trump.
“If the Kyiv authorities do not want to resolve the matter peacefully, we will accomplish all the tasks before us in the course of the special military operation by military means,” Putin was quoted as saying by the TASS News Agency.