/'If something that doesn't exist...': Italy's Meloni slams France over decision to recognise State of Palestine

A day after France announced that it would recognise Palestine as a State in the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) session in September this year, Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni responded to it. Meloni's reaction comes after the US rejected France's move
Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni on Saturday (July 26) commented on France President Emmanuel Macron's decision to recognise Palestine as a State in the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) session in September this year, stating that it would be ‘counter-productive.’ She also said that she is not in favour of recognising Palestine because it doesn't exist. Meloni's remark comes after Germany also indicated that it was not planning to recognise the state of Palestine in the short term, but added that its priority now is to make "long-overdue progress" towards a two-state solution. Meanwhile, the United States condemned France's decision and said that it was a slap in the face of the victims of the October 7 attack by Hamas.
"I am very much in favour of the State of Palestine, but I am not in favour of recognising it before establishing it," Meloni told Italian daily La Repubblica. "If something that doesn't exist is recognised on paper, the problem could appear to be solved when it isn't," she added.
In a big diplomatic move, French President Emmanuel Macron announced that France will recognise the state of Palestine at the the United Nations General Assembly in September this year. In a letter to Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas, Macron emphasised the urgency of ending the war in Gaza and protecting civilians, describing his decision as a crucial step toward achieving lasting peace in the Middle East. Macron also reaffirmed France’s support for an immediate ceasefire, the release of Israeli hostages, the delivery of humanitarian aid to Gaza, the disarmament of Hamas, and long-term development efforts for a future Palestinian state. The announcement was met with strong condemnation from Israeli officials. France would join list of 147 of the 193 UN member states that have recognised Palestine. It represents 75 percent of the international community.
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu stated that France's move would reward terrorism and could lead to the creation of another Iranian proxy, similar to what happened in Gaza. He warned that, under the current conditions, a Palestinian state would serve as a platform for attacking Israel rather than coexisting peacefully. Israeli Defence Minister Israel Katz described the decision as disgraceful and claimed it amounted to a surrender to terrorism. Meanwhile, far-right Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich went even further, calling on Israel to respond by formally annexing the West Bank. Meanwhile, Hamas welcomed French President Macron’s announcement, describing it as a positive step toward justice for the Palestinian people and support for their legitimate right to self-determination. In a statement, the group urged all countries, particularly European nations and those that have yet to recognise Palestine, to follow France’s example. “We call on all countries of the world — especially European nations and those that have not yet recognised the State of Palestine — to follow France’s lead,” Hamas added.