/'If something that doesn't exist...': Italy's Meloni slams France over decision to recognise State of Palestine

Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni on Saturday (July 26) commented on France President Emmanuel Macron's decision to recognise Palestine as a State in the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) session in September this year, stating that it would be ‘counter-productive.’ She also said that she is not in favour of recognising Palestine because it doesn't exist. Meloni's remark comes after Germany also indicated that it was not planning to recognise the state of Palestine in the short term, but added that its priority now is to make "long-overdue progress" towards a two-state solution. Meanwhile, the United States condemned France's decision and said that it was a slap in the face of the victims of the October 7 attack by Hamas.

"I am very much in favour of the State of Palestine, but I am not in favour of recognising it before establishing it," Meloni told Italian daily La Repubblica. "If something that doesn't exist is recognised on paper, the problem could appear to be solved when it isn't," she added.

France to recognise State of Palestine

In a big diplomatic move, French President Emmanuel Macron announced that France will recognise the state of Palestine at the the United Nations General Assembly in September this year. In a letter to Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas, Macron emphasised the urgency of ending the war in Gaza and protecting civilians, describing his decision as a crucial step toward achieving lasting peace in the Middle East. Macron also reaffirmed France’s support for an immediate ceasefire, the release of Israeli hostages, the delivery of humanitarian aid to Gaza, the disarmament of Hamas, and long-term development efforts for a future Palestinian state. The announcement was met with strong condemnation from Israeli officials. France would join list of 147 of the 193 UN member states that have recognised Palestine. It represents 75 percent of the international community.

How Israel and Hamas reacted?