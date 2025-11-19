/'I will be the first suicide bomber...': Afghan Taliban officer warns Pakistan, cites US withdrawal from Afghanistan - VIDEO

An Afghan Taliban officer has warned Pakistan that he would become the “first suicide bomber” if war breaks out, invoking the U.S. withdrawal from Afghanistan as a warning. Speaking at a military parade, he vowed “martyrdom” and said other Taliban members were ready to join
Amid ongoing tensions between Pakistan and Afghanistan, an Afghan Taliban officer has said that he is ready to become the “first suicide bomber" if there's a war with the neighbouring country. In what is being termed as a threat to Islamabad, the officer invoked the United States’ experience in Afghanistan and warned Pakistan against any confrontation with Kabul. Delivering an address during a military parade, he declared that he was prepared to sacrifice his life in what he described as an act of “martyrdom” to strengthen the Taliban regime. He also said that other Taliban officers are ready to carry out such actions if required. The officer in question was termed as “Fadai trainer" in many social media videos, though there's no official confirmation. WION cannot independently verify the authenticity of the video.
“If there is a war with Pakistan, I will be the first suicide bomber, says Afghan Taliban officer at military parade,” the Taliban officer said.
Pakistan and Afghanistan are currently in a state of high tension, with a war threat looming following the recent collapse of peace talks. The primary cause is Pakistan's accusation that the Afghan Taliban government is harbouring the Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP), an anti-Pakistan militant group, which launches frequent and deadly attacks on Pakistani soil from safe havens in Afghanistan. Both sides accused each other of attacks on its soil, with Pakistani leaders also issuing war threat to Afghanistan and calling Kabul "India's proxy." October 2025 saw intense and protracted fighting along the Durand Line (the de facto border), involving artillery and alleged airstrikes by Pakistan into Afghan territory. A temporary ceasefire was brokered, but weekend clashes continued, resulting in dozens of casualties. While peace talks have failed in early-to-mid November 2025, a fragile ceasefire, brokered by Qatar in October, remains tenuously in place.