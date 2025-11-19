/'I will be the first suicide bomber...': Afghan Taliban officer warns Pakistan, cites US withdrawal from Afghanistan - VIDEO

Amid ongoing tensions between Pakistan and Afghanistan, an Afghan Taliban officer has said that he is ready to become the “first suicide bomber" if there's a war with the neighbouring country. In what is being termed as a threat to Islamabad, the officer invoked the United States’ experience in Afghanistan and warned Pakistan against any confrontation with Kabul. Delivering an address during a military parade, he declared that he was prepared to sacrifice his life in what he described as an act of “martyrdom” to strengthen the Taliban regime. He also said that other Taliban officers are ready to carry out such actions if required. The officer in question was termed as “Fadai trainer" in many social media videos, though there's no official confirmation. WION cannot independently verify the authenticity of the video.