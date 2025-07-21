/'I’ve been searching for something to feed my children but...': Gaza is starving while food prices go up 40X. See this bill

Amid the ongoing Israel-Hamas war in Gaza, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's army has targeted multiple people during the distribution of humanitarian aid. On Sunday (July 20), at least 73 people were killed, of whom 51 were waiting for humanitarian aid. Not only that, but more than 60 people were injured when the Israeli forces opened fire on Palestinians waiting for humanitarian aid in the Al-Sudaniya area in Gaza City. Moreover, multiple incidents unfolded where people died due to malnutrition and hunger in Gaza, including children.

Meanwhile, the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA) said on Sunday that the organisation is receiving multiple messages seeking help and food daily. The organisation took to the social media platform X and posted one of the messages by a Gazan seeking food for his children.

"I’ve been searching for something to feed my children, but there is nothing," the message read. UNRWA Commissioner-General, Philippe Lazzarini, said, "Daily SOS messages are coming in from our starving UNRWA colleagues, every day. How can one respond to such messages of despair? Shames me & doubles the sense of helplessness." "All man-made, in total impunity," he added.

"Food is available only a few kilometres away. UNRWA alone has enough stock available outside of Gaza for the entire population for the next 3 months. We have not been allowed to bring any aid in since 2 March. Political will is needed. Inaction is complicity and makes us lose our humanity," Lazzarini added.

Ridiculously expensive ration

The organisation also revealed that the food prices have increased 40-fold in Gaza. Meanwhile, just outside Gaza, stockpiled in warehouses, UNRWA has enough food for the entire population for over three months. It also shared a bill of ration with the current prices.