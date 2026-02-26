/'I tried to get her out': Chilling 911 call surfaces in case of Indian-origin doctor accused of killing daughter

Months after an Indian-origin paediatrician was accused of killing her four-year-old daughter at a rental property in Miami, authorities have made public the chilling 911 call she placed on the night of the incident in June 2025. Dr. Neha Gupta, 37, who practices in Oklahoma, told investigators that her daughter, Aria Talathi, accidentally wandered out of the short-term rental home and fell into the swimming pool while they were asleep. The pair had travelled from Oklahoma to Florida when the tragedy occurred.

In the emergency call, Gupta can be heard telling the dispatcher, "She was in the pool, I tried to save her, but I don't know how to swim," she is heard saying in the 911 recording released by authorities. “I tried to get her out.” Describing the moments leading up to the discovery, she said, "We were sleeping, and I heard some noise. She was in the pool, and I tried to save her, but I don't know how to swim. She went down in the pool."

When the dispatcher asked whether anyone else was present to help, Gupta responded, “No, it's just both of us here...It's just me...I tried my best to get her out.” Pressed further about the child’s condition, she said, “No, she's at the bottom of the pool...She's not moving.” The dispatcher urged her repeatedly to attempt a rescue and asked about the pool’s depth. Gupta replied, "I think it's nine feet, I don't know how deep," adding, "Yeah, I'm trying," as emergency crews were dispatched.

Officers arrived shortly afterward, and Gupta went to let them inside. Police were then heard retrieving the child from the water. According to investigators, Gupta initially estimated that her daughter may have been in the pool for about 20 minutes. However, the autopsy reportedly revealed no water in the child’s lungs or stomach, leading authorities to conclude she had died before entering the pool. Detectives now allege that the four-year-old was smothered.