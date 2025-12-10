/'I hate to say...': Trump breaks silence as fresh Thailand-Cambodia clashes put his peace deal in jeopardy

Breaking his silence on the fresh clashes between Thailand and Cambodia, US President Donald Trump said that he would make a phone call to the leaders of both the countries urging them to stop the fighting. Fresh clashes erupted between both countries months after Trump brokered a peace deal. Speaking at a rally in Pennsylvania on Tuesday (Dec 9), Trump said that he hates seeing Thailand and Cambodia fighting again. Thailand and Cambodia clashes entered third day on Wednesday (Dec 10). Meanwhile, Thailand's foreign minister said in an interview that he saw no potential for negotiations in the border conflict, adding the situation was not conducive to third-party mediation, while a top adviser to Cambodia's Prime Minister Hun Manet told Reuters his country was “ready to talk at any time,” reported Reuters.

"I hate to say this one, named Cambodia-Thailand and it started up today and tomorrow I am going to have to make a phone call. Who else could say I'm going to make a phone call and stop a war of two very powerful countries, Thailand and Cambodia," Trump said. In another post on Truth Social, he again claimed ending eight wars: "There has never been a President that has worked as hard as me! My hours are the longest, and my results are among the best. I’ve stopped Eight Wars, saving many millions of lives in the process," he wrote.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

Meanwhile, slamming The New York Times for suggesting that he is “slow” and questioning his physical and cognitive health, Trump said, “I created an “aura” around the United States that has led every Country in the World to respect us more than ever before.” Calling them “enemies of the country”, he wrote, “I go out of my way to do long, thorough, and very boring Medical Examinations at Walter Reed, supervised by top doctors who have given me PERFECT marks. I have taken Cognitive Examinations on three separate occasions and ACED all of them in front of many doctors and experts. I’ve been told few people have been able to do the same. Despite all of this, The New York Times and others pretend I am “slowing up” or not as sharp, knowing it is untrue. I work very hard, maybe harder than ever. I believe it’s seditious, perhaps even treasonous, for The New York Times to publish fake reports to libel and demean the President of the United States.”

What triggered the fresh clashes?