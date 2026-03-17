/'He would be dead by June': Trump reveals Republican Congressman was battling 'terminal' health condition

President Donald Trump on Monday (March 16) revealed that a US congressman had been dealing with a ‘terminal’ health condition and was told he had only months to live before Trump personally stepped in to help arrange surgery. Trump, seated alongside House Speaker Mike Johnson, praised the determination of Neal Dunn, a 73-year-old Republican representative from Florida. Trump said Dunn had continued showing up for work despite serious health challenges. “He would be dead by June,” Trump said of Dunn, though he did not provide details about any diagnosis the Congressman may have received.

“OK, that wasn’t public,” Johnson said. “But yeah, OK. It was grim, that’s what I was going to say.” Trump then added, “This was a heart problem”, revealing information that Dunn’s office has not publicly disclosed. Republican leadership, including Johnson, has largely avoided discussing Dunn’s health publicly. However, party leaders have reportedly been monitoring the situation closely as the House operates with one of its narrowest majorities since before World War II. The chamber has already faced an unexpected death and serious injuries among members over the past year.

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Dunn himself has said little about his condition but has indicated through his office that he has no plans to step down from his seat early. Johnson and Trump said on Monday that they hope Dunn’s health has improved following the president’s intervention. The speaker said Trump personally called Dunn to thank him for continuing to show up for work despite his condition. During the call, Trump offered to have Dunn examined by his doctors.

“Within several hours,” Johnson said, Dunn was taken to Walter Reed National Military Medical Center for emergency surgery. “The man has a new lease on life,” Johnson said about Dunn’s improved condition. Trump also described the moment he learned about Dunn’s situation: “He called to say that he was terminal, really bad heart.