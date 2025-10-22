/'He wants to see Ukraine war end, so...:' Trump claims he spoke to PM Modi on Diwali, repeats Russian oil claim

US President Donald Trump on Tuesday (Oct 22) celebrated Diwali at the White House and revealed that he spoke to Prime Minister Narendra Modi about trade as he extended Diwali wishes to him. Trump then reiterated that PM Modi has reassured him that India would lowerits Russian oil imports. Trump also called PM Modi a "great friend". He issued the statement after lighting candles and lamp in his Oval Office duringa Diwali event at the White House. The event was attended by the Indian Ambassador to the US, Vinay Kwatra, FBI chief Kash Patel and intelligence head Tulsi Gabbard, besides the new US envoy to India Sergio Gor and other prominentIndian American business leaders.

"I just spoke to your prime minister today. We had a great conversation. We talked about trade. We talked about a lot of things, but mostly the world of trade. He's very interested in that," he told reporters at the White House. Repeating his controversial claims about India not buying Russian oil and PM Modi agreeing to it, he said, “We just have a very good relationship, and he's not going to buy much oil from Russia. He wants to see that war end as much as with Russia and Ukraine. And as you know, they're not going to be buying too much oil. So, they've got it way back, and they're continuing to cut it way back.” This comes despite the Indian government rejecting his claims by stating that India's energy imports are based on its own demands. The MEA in a statement said that India takes decisions to “safeguard the interests of the Indian consumers in a volatile energy scenario.”

In response to the Diwali wishes by Trump, PM Modi thanked him and shared a message of hope and unity. In a post on X, PM Modi wrote, “Thank you, President Trump, for your phone call and warm Diwali greetings. On this festival of lights, may our two great democracies continue to illuminate the world with hope and stand united against terrorism in all its forms.”

