Published: Jan 28, 2026, 09:32 IST | Updated: Jan 28, 2026, 09:32 IST
‘He’s got a gun!’ DHS’s initial probe reveals SHOCKING details about Alex Pretti shooting

Story highlights

The 37-year-old intensive care nurse was shot dead during protests against US President Donald Trump’s crackdown against immigration. 

Two US Customs and Border Protection agents fired shots at Alex Pretti during the protest in Minnesota last week, according to a report sent to Congress from the Department of Homeland Security. The report does not mention Pretti reaching for his firearm. The 37-year-old intensive care nurse was shot dead during protests against US President Donald Trump’s crackdown against immigration. Several pieces of footage of the incident captured by the bystanders were being circulated on social media. The shooting has sparked outrage among the public as none of the videos shared online showed Pretti wielding a weapon.

CNN reported that the report mentions an officer yelled, “He’s got a gun” multiple times before two officers fired as agents struggled with him on the ground.

