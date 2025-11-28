/'Hastily adopted': UN concerned by Pakistan's constitutional amendments and immunity provisions

After Pakistan adopted constitutional amendments and elevated the position of Gen Asim Munir, UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Volker Türk reacted. On Friday (Nov 28), he said that Pakistan’s “hastily adopted constitutional amendments seriously undermine judicial independence”.

On Thursday (Nov 27), Pakistan army chief Asim Munir took charge as the country's first Chief of Defence Forces (CDF). With the post, the field marshal has assumed additional responsibilities created through his new post. This came into effect after the contentious 27th Amendment to the Pakistani Constitution. Munir will noe be at the helm of all three service, the army, air force and the navy. The post has a 5-year fixed tenure.