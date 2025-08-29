/‘Halal AI’ for Saudi: Here's what's unique about this chatbot

From call centres, the world has quickly navigated to AI chatbots, and now Saudi Arabia has taken it a notch higher with a chatbot named HUMAIN Chat that the world has dubbed ‘Halal AI’. It is similar to most available in the market but what is distinctly different is that it is designed to promote Islamic culture and values. It is the first AI chatbot that the country has launched.

What is unique about the chatbot?

Developed by HUMAIN IQ the bot can smoothly switch between Arabic and English. It picks answers based on prompts and users search details. It is available in iOS and Android devices. It is funded by the Public Investment Fund of Saudi Arabia and is complies fully with Saudi’s data protection laws.

It can speak different dialects of Arabic, which include Egyptian, Gulf and Levantine.

