A body cam video showing an Indian woman sobbing and pleading with the cops in the US has gone viral. As per multiple reports, the woman was caught shoplifting at a Target store and was handed over to the police. The bodycam footage of her interrogation has now been released on YouTube, even as the incident took place on January 15. In the video, the woman is seen panting and pleading with the cops and also revealing that she is a Gujarati. The authenticity of the video is not verified, and the identity of the woman has not been revealed. The incident comes months after another Indian woman was arrested in Illinois for shoplifting items worth nearly $1,000 (approximately ₹1.1 lakh).

What is in the new body cam video?

In the video, the woman can be seen panting as the officers interrogated her for roughly 40 minutes. During the interrogation, the woman was asked about her primary language, to which she responded, saying, 'Gujarati.' The cops asked where it was, and the woman responded, saying ‘India.' She was also asked if she needed an interpreter, to which she said she wouldn't. The woman was then asked whether she had any medical issues, as she was hyperventilating. The cops told her at the end of the interrogation, "We are letting you go today." She was also told that she would have to appear in court in connection with the case.

Add WION as a Preferred Source