/'Gold for flattering': Ex-Pak envoy slams Shehbaz Sharif for praising Trump on every ocassion

Former Pakistani ambassador to the United States Husain Haqqani on Monday (Oct 27) slammed Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif over his flattering remarks towards US President Donald Trump. Responding to a post of Sharif where he praised Trump for playing an “instrumental role” in the peace deal between Thailand and Cambodia, Haqqani said that the Pakistani PM would win Olympic sport of flatterering. Sharif had earlier praised Trump for stopping the war between India and Pakistan earlier this year in May. He also lauded him for saving millions of lives across the globe.

“My deep appreciation to President Donald Trump for his instrumental role in advancing peace through the KL Accord, the Gaza Peace Plan, and his resolute efforts for peace and stability in the Middle East and South Asia - saving millions of lives across the globe,” Sharif wrote. Responding to this, Haqqani said that the Pakistani PM is still in the lead for what was summarised as the “Olympic sport of flattering Trump.” His post was also reposted by Congress MP Shashi Tharoor.

Recently, Trump called Shehbaz Sharif and Army Chief Asim Munir ‘great people’ and claimed that he will “quickly” resolve the conflict between Pakistan and Afghanistan. Speaking during the signing of the Thailand-Cambodia peace deal on the sidelines of the ASEAN Summit in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, Trump said that solving this conflict will add to his list of ending "eight un-endable wars." “We're averaging one a month. There is only one left, although I heard that Pakistan and Afghanistan have started up. But I'll get that solved very quickly. I know them both. And the Pakistan Field Marshal, and the Prime Minister are great people, and I have no doubt we're going to get that done quickly,” Trump said. “I do it nicely…I don't need to do it, I guess. But if I can take time and save millions of lives, that's really a great thing. I can't think of anything better to do,” he added. “I can't think of any President that ever solved one war. I don't think anybody. They start wars, they don't solve them,” he also said.