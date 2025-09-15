/'Go back to your own country': British Sikh woman faces racially motivated rape in UK, one arrested

The UK Police on Monday (Sep 15) arrested a man for the racial abuse and rape of a Sikh woman in the UK's Oldbury last week. Police said that the man was detained on Sunday (Sep 14) and remains in custody as part of their enquiries into the “racially motivated rape” in Oldbury, West Midlands region of England. Meanwhile, the UK Police also said that the woman is receiving support as the investigations continue. The attackers had allegedly told the woman to “go back to your own country.”

Briefing about the case, Chief Superintendent Kim Madill of Sandwell Police said, “This is a significant development in the investigation, and we want to thank the community for their continuing support. The investigation remains ongoing and we would urge people not to speculate as we work to identify and trace all those who may have been involved.” In her victim impact statement, the Sikh woman thanked the community for their support during a difficult time, expressing deep gratitude for those who stood by her. She shared how the unprovoked attack while on her way to work has profoundly affected her and her loved ones.

Reacting to the incident, Preet Kaur Gill, British Sikh member of Parliament from the West Midlands region, said that she is “deeply shocked by the horrific attack.” “This was an act of extreme violence but is also being treated as racially aggravated, with the perpetrators reportedly telling her that she ‘does not belong here. She does belong here,” she added. Amid massive backlash from the Sikh community, Gill said that “every community has the right to feel safe, respected, and valued.” She spoke against racism and misogyny." "No one should have to live in fear because of who they are. I will continue to press for stronger action against hate crimes and greater support for victims. Together, we must stand united against violence and hatred,” she said.

