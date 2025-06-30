/'Go back to third world': Texas Congressman’s racist remark on Zohran Mamdani eating with hands sparks outrage

A Texas Congressman posted a controversial racist comment against Indian-origin New York mayoral candidate Zohran Mamdani following a video on social media showing him eating rice with his hands.

Congressman Brandon Gill retweeted the video and said, "Civilized humans in America don't eat like this. If you do not embrace Western traditions, return to the Third World."

But social media users were quick to point out the hypocrisy in his tweet because Gill is married to an Indian-origin woman, Danielle D'Souza, who is the daughter of right-wing commentator Dinesh D'Souza.

Others posted images of US President Donald Trump having pizza using his hands, condemning Gill's racist remarks.

See the post here:

This is the second time the Republican Congressman from Texas's 26th District Gill has faced social media fury for his racially inflammatory remarks. Recently, he posted two images of Los Angeles, criticising mass migration for making America "unrecognisable". While there was a picture of blonde beach lovers in the 1960s, there was also one of a man grasping a Mexican flag during the Los Angeles riots.

The Zohran Mamdani video

The video was of an online interview where Mamdani was eating biryani with his hands and responding to questions about his politics. “Zohran says his worldview is inspired by the 3rd world while eating rice with his hands,” the caption of the clip shared by End Wokeness, a conservative right-wing account on X read.



Ironically, Mamdani was responding to a question regarding taboos in American politics. '"The holy grail of taboos in American politics, which include socialism, Islam and Palestine. You are really going for the trifecta. Tell me why Palestine is part of your politics?" Mamdani was asked.