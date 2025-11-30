/'FREE BEER FOR...': Idaho bar's unique offer for those who help identify and deport Trump's 'illegal aliens'

Towing the line of the Trump administration over immigration, an Idaho bar is offering free beer for a month to anyone who helps US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) identify and deport illegal immigrants. The bar named Old State Saloon, which previously declared June “Heterosexual Awareness Month,” shared the offer on X, prompting the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) to respond.

The post read: “ALERT: Anyone who helps ICE identify and ultimately deport an illegal from Idaho gets FREE BEER FOR ONE MONTH at Old State Saloon!” The DHS attached a gif that conveyed its surprise as the character lets a glass slip from their hand while remaining wide-eyed and open-mouthed. As per reports, the character shown in the DHS gif is Earl Sinclair from the television series Dinosaurs.. The bar reacted to the DHS post, saying, “Love it!”