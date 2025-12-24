/'For him to die”: Volodymyr Zelensky voices Ukraine’s Christmas wish | WATCH

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy addressed Ukrainians on the evening of December 24 with a Christmas message that blended faith, grief, and resilience, reflecting the shared emotions of a nation at war. He said Ukrainians are united by a single hope during the festive season, even as the country continues to endure relentless Russian attacks.

"Today, we all have the same dream and wish for the same thing. “For him to die”, everyone will say about themselves, but when we turn to God, of course, we ask for more, we ask for peace for Ukraine," the President said. Zelenskyy condemned Russia’s actions, calling its forces “godless” and pointing to the massive bombardment carried out on December 23, when hundreds of drones and missiles, including “Shaheds” and “Daggers,” were launched at Ukrainian cities. Such attacks, he said, have nothing to do with Christianity or basic humanity.

He described Christmas Eve as a deeply symbolic moment filled with a unique warmth, emphasising that the holiday reflects everything that defines Ukrainians, their love for family, homeland, traditions, and shared roots. "It is happiness when the whole family gathers at the table. When we finally met, we hugged each other and asked each other: How are you? All this has always been an integral part of our Christmas. But in the fourth year of the full-scale war for independence, they are trying to take all this away," Zelensky said.

Despite separation caused by war, the president stressed that Ukrainians remain emotionally connected, whether they are together physically or apart. This bond, he said, cannot be destroyed and continues to give people strength and hope.