/‘Even if war is imposed’: Iran won’t give up nuclear enrichment, says US military deployment does not scare Tehran

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi on Sunday (Feb 8) declared that Tehran was not intimidated by US naval deployment in the Gulf amid US President Donald Trump’s threats. Araghchi made the remarks after US envoy Steve Witkoff visited the US aircraft carrier Abraham Lincoln in the region on Saturday (Feb 7). This comes after negotiators from both nations held two rounds of indirect talks on Iran’s nuclear program in Oman on Friday (Feb 6).

“Their military deployment in the region does not scare us,” Araghchi said.

He added that Iran will never surrender its right to enrich uranium, even if war is “imposed” on Tehran.

“Iran has paid a very heavy price for its peaceful nuclear programme and for uranium enrichment,” Abbas Araghchi told a forum in Tehran. “Why do we insist so much on enrichment and refuse to give it up even if a war is imposed on us? Because no one has the right to dictate our behaviour.”

Meanwhile, the Iranian President said that dialogue has always been Tehran’s strategy for peaceful resolution. He added that Iran will not tolerate the language of force amid US pressure.

“The Iran-US talks, held through the follow-up efforts of friendly governments in the region, were a step forward. Dialogue has always been our strategy for peaceful resolution,” he said. “Our logic on the nuclear issue is the explicit rights under the Non-Proliferation Treaty. The Iranian nation has always responded to respect with respect, but it does not tolerate the language of force.”

Earlier on Saturday (Feb 7), Araghchi warned that Tehran would target US military bases in the region if Washington attacked Iranian territory.

“There is no possibility of attacking American soil if Washington attacks us, but we will attack their bases in the region,” he said.