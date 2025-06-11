A video of an Indian student being pinned down by Newark airport officials has gone viral. Now, sources said that the consulate has taken cognisance of the matter.

Commenting on the video, where the student is seen in handcuff, the source said, “With regard to a social post about an Indian national detained at Newark Airport in New Jersey in the United States, our Consulate in New York has ascertained that the individual who belongs to Haryana had entered the United States illegally without a valid visa and was being deported back to India as per a court order.”

Further added, “During his transit in Newark, on finding his behaviour not conducive for travel, he was restrained and admitted to a medical facility. Once he is fit to travel, the individual will be deported to India. Our Consulate in New York continues to remain engaged with the US authorities on this matter.”

As the case was garnering attention, the Consulate General of India, New York's X handle posted, “We have come across social media posts claiming that an Indian national is facing difficulties at Newark Liberty International Airport. We are in touch with local authorities in this regard. The Consulate remains ever committed for the welfare of Indian Nationals.”

The US Embassy in India also shared it's view on travellers on June 10, an X post read, “The United States continues to welcome legitimate travelers to our country. However, there is no right to visit the United States. We cannot and will not tolerate illegal entry, abuse of visas, or the violation of US law.”

Amid rampant student deportation in the US, this video came to the fore, and as it spread across the internet, the embassy also took note of the matter. Earlier in April, the Trump administration terminated the immigrant status of many students listed with the government.