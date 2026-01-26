Google Preferred
  'Enough orders from Washington': Rodriguez says as Trump seeks control over Venezuelan oil after Maduro's capture

Prajvi Mathur
Edited By Prajvi Mathur
Published: Jan 26, 2026, 10:19 IST | Updated: Jan 26, 2026, 11:09 IST
Venezuelan interim president Delcy Rodriguez and US President Donald Trump Photograph: (AFP)

This comes as Trump seeks to control the production, refining and global distribution of Venezuelan oil.

Venezuelan interim president Delcy Rodriguez said on Sunday (Jan 25) that she had “enough” orders from Washington in a defiant statement amid US President Donald Trump’s pressure since the American forces captured Nicolas Maduro and bombed Caracas. This comes as Trump seeks to control the production, refining and global distribution of Venezuelan oil.

“Enough orders from Washington on politicians in Venezuela. Let Venezuelan politics resolve our differences and internal conflicts. Enough of foreign powers,” Rodriguez said in an address to oil workers in the eastern state of Anzoategui.

Prajvi Mathur

Prajvi Mathur is a Sub-Editor at WION with over 2 years of experience in journalism and digital content. With a keen interest in geopolitics and national affairs, she covers a wide...

