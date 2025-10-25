/‘End grave human rights violations’: India slams Pakistan at UN, says democracy ‘alien concept’ for nation

India on Friday (Oct 24) slammed Pakistan at the United Nations Security Council over “grave human rights violations” in territories “illegally occupied” by it, saying that democracy is an “alien” concept for the nation. It also reiterated that the region is an “integral and inalienable part of India.”

Speaking at the UNSC’s open debate on ‘The United Nations Organisation: Looking into the Future’, India’s Permanent Representative to the UN, Ambassador Parvathaneni Harish, said that people of Jammu and Kashmir “exercise their fundamental rights in accordance with India’s time-tested democratic traditions and constitutional framework.” He further added, “We know that these are concepts alien to Pakistan. We call upon Pakistan to end the grave and ongoing human rights violations in the areas illegally occupied by it, where the population is in open revolt against Pakistan’s military occupation, repression, brutality and illegal exploitation of resources.”

Harish also mentioned India’s civilisational ethos of Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam (the world is one family) and urged all member states to make the UN better equipped to meet the purpose for a new era.

Harish further stated, “We see the world as one family, a vision enshrined in our civilisational ethos of Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam. This is not only an outlook that anchors our worldview, but also the reason why India has consistently advocated for justice, dignity, opportunity and prosperity for all societies and peoples. It is also the reason why India places its faith in multilateralism, international partnerships and cooperation.”