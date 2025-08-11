/'Don't mock India, they stood by us': Sri Lankan MP slams government in parliament, supports India amid US tariff row



US President Donald Trump’s recent 50% tariff on Indian goods has had the country’s leaders responding in the strongest voice; joining in is Sri Lankan MP Harsha de Silva. The politician spoke at the Lankan Parliament, where he came out in support of India. He highlighted an episode from the recent past where New Delhi lent a helping hand to the island nation when it was gripped by an economic crisis, the worst of its kind, it experienced, and is slowly crawling out of the situation. The MP said, “Don’t laugh at India. Don’t mock them when they are down because when we were down, they were the only ones to lend us a hand. It ain’t over until the fat lady sings. We witnessed you laughing. Don’t laugh. India expected the tariffs to come down to 15%, and so did we.”



Posting his video from the debate, he wrote on X, “Called out the government in Sri Lankan Parliament for mocking India’s bold stand against Trump’s trade tariffs. India, our true ally, stood by us in our toughest times. We should honour their fight, not laugh. India’s courage inspires Asia!”

US tariff imposed on India:

On August 6, Trump imposed an additional tariff of 25% on India. This came after citing concerns over New Delhi's oil trading with Moscow. A total of 50% tariff will be levied on Indian goods being exported to America; the additional 25% will be applied on August 27.

India's response:

The Ministry of External Affairs said in a statement, “The United States has in recent days targeted India’s oil imports from Russia. We have already made clear our position on these issues, including the fact that our imports are based on market factors and done with the overall objective of ensuring the energy security of 1.4 billion people of India.”