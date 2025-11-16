'Don’t even look at me...': Will Michelle Obama run for US president in 2028? Here's what she said

Former First lady of the United States, Michelle Obama, in a big statement, has said that America is not ready for a woman president yet. Speaking at a event on Saturday (Nov 15), Michelle Obama ruled out any chances of running for the president, adding that not enough room has been created for the chances of a woman president. Obama was in conversation with actor Tracee Ellis Ross took place in Brooklyn, New York, to promote her new book, “The Look,” which is about her approach to fashion and politics during her and former President Barack Obama’s time in the White House.

When asked about the chances of her contesting the 2028 Presidential Election, Michelle referred to unsuccessful presidential bids from former Vice President Kamala Harris and former secretary of state Hillary Clinton and said, "Well, as we saw in this past election, sadly, we ain’t ready... That’s why I’m like, ‘Don’t even look at me about running, ‘cause you all are lying," she added, before doubling down with, “You’re not ready for a woman. You are not. So don’t waste my time.” The audience erupted in applause, saying, “We got a lot of growing up to do, and there are still, sadly, a lot of men who do not feel like they can be led by a woman, and we saw it.”