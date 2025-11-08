/'Don't be misled by offers': India reveals 44 of its nationals serve in Russian army, cautions citizens against it

In a big revelation, India on Friday (Nov 8) confirmed that 44 of its nationals are serving in the Russian army, while issuing a cautionary note that joining the army in the war-torn country can be dangerous. The External Affairs Ministry said that it is in touch with the families of those involved in the Russian Army to ensure their safe return. MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal in its weekly address said that it has also taken up the matter with Moscow.

Addressing the weekly press briefing, Jaiswal said that the government remains concerned about reports of Indian nationals being recruited to serve in the Russian military. “In the last few months, we have been informed of several Indian nationals recruited in the Russian army. We have once again taken up the matter with the Russian authorities to have them released at the earliest, as also to put an end to this practice. As per our understanding, 44 Indian nationals are currently serving in the Russian army. We are in touch with the Russian side. We are also in touch with the families of these people and giving them an update on the matter,” he said.

Warning its citizens about the danger, Jaiswal in behalf of Indian authorities said, “We once again urge all Indian nationals to exercise caution and not be misled by offers that involve joining the military forces of other countries. Such service carries a risk to life,” he added. Earlier, India had said that there were 27 Indians serving in the Russian Army, though Jaiswal pointed to more recruitments in recent months. Previously, at least 12 Indians were killed while fighting for Russia in conflict with Ukraine.