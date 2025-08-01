/'Direct impact on community': British Sikh man fatally stabbed to death in London, 5 arrested

A British Sikh man, identified as Gurmuk Singh, also known as Gary, was fatally stabbed last week in East London’s Ilford area. The Metropolitan Police believe the attack, which occurred on July 23, was carried out by individuals known to each other. According to a police statement, officers responded to an emergency call from the London Ambulance Service reporting an altercation at a residential property on Felbrigge Road. Despite receiving treatment for stab wounds at the scene, Singh was pronounced dead. A post-mortem examination later confirmed that he died as a result of a stab wound to the left thigh.

A 27-year-old man, Amardeep Singh, has been arrested and charged with one count of murder, Indian news agency PTI reported. He is scheduled to appear for trial at London’s Old Bailey on January 5, 2026, and will remain in custody until then. Four other individuals, including a 29-year-old man and three women aged 29, 30, and 54 were also arrested in connection with the case. All four have been released on bail while investigations continue. The motive behind the attack is still unknown.

