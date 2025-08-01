/'Direct impact on community': British Sikh man fatally stabbed to death in London, 5 arrested

British Sikh man Gurmuk Singh, aka Gary, was fatally stabbed on July 23 in East London’s Ilford. Police believe the attack involved people known to each other. One man has been charged with murder, while others were arrested and released on bail as the investigation continues.
A British Sikh man, identified as Gurmuk Singh, also known as Gary, was fatally stabbed last week in East London’s Ilford area. The Metropolitan Police believe the attack, which occurred on July 23, was carried out by individuals known to each other. According to a police statement, officers responded to an emergency call from the London Ambulance Service reporting an altercation at a residential property on Felbrigge Road. Despite receiving treatment for stab wounds at the scene, Singh was pronounced dead. A post-mortem examination later confirmed that he died as a result of a stab wound to the left thigh.
A 27-year-old man, Amardeep Singh, has been arrested and charged with one count of murder, Indian news agency PTI reported. He is scheduled to appear for trial at London’s Old Bailey on January 5, 2026, and will remain in custody until then. Four other individuals, including a 29-year-old man and three women aged 29, 30, and 54 were also arrested in connection with the case. All four have been released on bail while investigations continue. The motive behind the attack is still unknown.
Gary’s family described him as a “well-loved man” and a “true social butterfly” with a gift for connecting with people. In a statement released by police, they said, “Gary was a well-loved man who had a remarkable ability to connect with everyone he met. A true social butterfly, nothing brought him more joy than being surrounded by his family. Gary will be deeply missed, but his memory will live on in our hearts forever.” Meanwhile, Detective Chief Inspector Joanna Yorke from the Met’s Specialist Crime North unit emphasised that the incident is believed to be isolated. “An incident of this nature sends shockwaves throughout the local area, and we understand the direct impact on the community,” she said, adding that residents can expect increased police presence in the area. She urged locals to approach officers with any concerns or information related to the case.