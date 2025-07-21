/‘Deeply shocked, saddened’: PM Modi offers support and assistance to Bangladesh after F7 jet crash

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday (Jul 21) expressed condolences and support for any assistance after a Bangladesh Air Force F7 aircraft crashed at Milestone School and College in Uttara, Dhaka. At least 18 people have died, including the pilot of the training jet, and 164 others were injured in the incident, according to the Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR). The injured were taken to different hospitals in the city for treatment.

PM expressed his shock and sadness over the loss of lives in the tragic crash. He wished speedy recovery of those injured. The prime minister also voiced India’s solidarity with Bangladesh and expressed willingness for all possible support and assistance needed.

“Deeply shocked and saddened at the loss of lives, many of them young students, in a tragic air crash in Dhaka. Our hearts go out to the bereaved families. We pray for the swift recovery of those injured. India stands in solidarity with Bangladesh and is ready to extend all possible support and assistance,” PM Modi wrote in a post on X.



The Chinese-made training aircraft crashed into the educational institute around 1 in the afternoon. Flight Lieutenant Towkir Islam Sagar, who died in the incident, was reportedly flying the aircraft before it crashed into the building. He was being treated in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU of the Combined Military Hospital (CMH) but succumbed to his injuries.