/'Controversial for sure...': Vijay Mallya, Lalit Modi’s karaoke session from London party goes viral - WATCH

A video of fugitive billionaires Lalit Modi and Vijay Mallya singing together at a lavish party in London has gone viral on the internet. In the video shared by Lalit Modi on Instagram, he can be seen Frank Sinatra's "My Way," as guests enjoyed "annual summer party." The duo can be seen taking part in the karaoke session, sharing laughs as guests surrounded them, during a party at Modi's residence in London. Among the attendees was former Royal Challengers Bengaluru cricketer Chris Gayle, who uploaded an Instagram story featuring a photo of himself with both Modi and Mallya. His caption read: "We living it up. Thanks for a lovely evening," tagging the former liquor barron and former Indian Premier League (IPL) commissioner.



"I did it #myway - a few memories from my annual summer party past Sunday at my house in london. Had an amazing night with 310 friends and family a lot who travelled specially for this event thank you to one and all who attended this evening...Hope this video does not break the internet. Controversial for sure. But that what I do best. Have a beautiful summer to u all," Lalit Modi wrote on social media.



Fugitive billionaires Lalit Modi and Vijay Mallya



Lalit Modi, the founding chairman of the Indian Premier League, left India in 2010. The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has pursued several cases against him, including charges related to money laundering, and violations under the Foreign Exchange Management Act (FEMA). Mallya, the former chairman of United Breweries and promoter of the now-defunct Kingfisher Airlines, left India in 2016 amid mounting debts and allegations of fraud. The Indian government declared him a "fugitive economic offender" under the Fugitive Economic Offenders Act.