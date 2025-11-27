/‘Clarify the rumour’: Imran Khan’s party demands details on former Pakistan PM’s whereabouts from Shehbaz Sharif govt

Amid the alleged rumours around the health of the former Pakistan prime minister Imran Khan, his political party, the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), demanded an official response. The party urged the Shehbaz Sharif government to arrange an immediate meeting between Khan and his family. This came after repeated refusals by the authorities to allow Imran's sisters to meet him at Adiala jail, which resulted in speculation on the whereabouts of Khan.

As per Pakistan's Dawn, the speculation around the health of the former PM intensified after multiple unverified claims on X on Khan's concerning health and even his death. The hashtag 'Where is Imran Khan?' also trended on the platform.

The PTI said in a post on X that "rumours of a despicable nature" were being spread from "Afghan and Indian media, and foreign social media accounts" regarding Imran's condition.

The party demanded that the "current government and the interior ministry immediately and clearly dismiss and clarify the rumour and immediately arrange a meeting between Imran and his family".