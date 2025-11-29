/'Carries out terrorist acts': Russia considers banning Whatsapp over crimes against our citizens

Russia accuses WhatsApp of failing to prevent and suppress crime. The country is considering banning the messaging app and has urged its citizens to move to digital services backed by the state. Earlier in August, Moscow had blocked users from making calls using the platform. It was part of the a broader crackdown on social media platforms owned and run by the West. As the war between Russia and Ukraine broke out, the West had also imposed sanctions on Russia and had scaled back major businesses from operating in the country.

Russian communications watchdog Roskomnadzor, in a statement and as quoted by news agency AFP, said WhatsApp was being used to "organise and carry out terrorist acts in the country, to recruit perpetrators, and for fraud and other crimes against our citizens."

It added, "If the messenger fails to comply with Russian legislation, it will be completely blocked."

US technology giant Meta, which owns the messaging service, did not immediately comment. WhatsApp is one of the two most popular messaging services in Russia, alongside Telegram. Moscow wants both messengers to provide access to data upon request from law enforcement, for fraud probes and for investigating activities that Russia describes as "terrorist". Rights advocates fear that would extend Russia's surveillance state and could be used to target critics of the Kremlin, President Vladimir Putin or the war in Ukraine.