Nobel Peace Prize recipient Maria Corina Machado, in her interview with Donald Trump Jr in February this year, spoke of the infinite potential that her country possesses. She noted that the government will be ‘kicked’ from old sectors, which will be privatised. Highlighting industries like oil, gas, minerals, and technology, she expressed confidence by saying, “Venezuela is going to be the brightest opportunity for investment for American companies.”

Given the country's proximity to America, Machado was prompt in saying that, given its ‘strategic location’, it’s only hours from the US. The Nobel laureate spoke about the massive oil reserves in her country. She said, "Forget Saudi Arabia, I mean we have more oil than them, I mean endless possibilities. We will privatise our entire industry for you. American companies will profit greatly!"

As the Nobel Peace Prize was announced on Oct , US President Donald, who had claimed to be the rightful winner, was left disappointed. In a statement, Steven Sheung, theWhite House Director of Communications said, “The Nobel Committee proved they place politics over peace.” Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu also believes Trump deserved it. Trump’s allies were all rooting for him to win as the US president had stopped ‘eight wars’, according to his claims. As he announced the end of Israel and Hamas war on Thursday (Oct 9), he said he was looking to end the ninth war. The 47th US president was referring to the ongoing war between Russia and Ukraine.