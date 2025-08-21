/'Brainless Gallic rooster': Dmitry Medvedev publicly lashes out at Macron over NATO troops in Ukraine

Deputy Chairman of the Security Council and former President of Russia Dmitry Medvedev lashed out at the French President Emmanuel Macron on Wednesday (August 20) over Europe's continuous push for sending troops to Ukraine.

Taking to the social media platform X, Medvedev wrote, The brainless Gallic rooster can't let go of the idea of sending troops to 'Ukraine.' It's been explicitly stated: NO NATO troops as peacekeepers. Russia won't accept such a “security guarantee.” But the hoarse, pathetic bird continues to crow to prove it's king of the coop."