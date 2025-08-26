/'BIG BEAUTIFUL BILL' no longer big and beautiful? Trump says the name...

US President Donald Trump said on Tuesday (August 26) that he wants to rename his domestic policy law and no longer wants to call it the “big, beautiful” bill. “I’m not going to use the term great, big beautiful,” Trump said. “That was good for getting it approved, but it’s not good for explaining to people what it’s all about," he added, justifying his decision to rename the bill. The American president said that he wants to focus on the tax cuts in the law.

Trump wants to rename Department of Defense

Add WION as a Preferred Source



The decision to rename the bill came after Trump announced his desire to change the name of the US department on Monday (August 25). He said for the third time today that he plans to rebrand the “Department of Defense” by returning to the pre-1947 name, the “Department of War”.

“So Pete, you started off by saying the ‘Department of Defense’, and somehow it didn’t sound good to me, you know, it didn’t sound good. ‘Defense’ what are we ‘defense’, why are we ‘defense’? So it used to be called the ‘Department of War’ and it had a stronger sound”, the president said.

He then told the handful of officials lined up behind him – namely: JD Vance, the vice-president; Pam Bondi, the attorney general; Kristi Noem, the homeland security secretary; Stephen Miller, the deputy chief of staff; Terry Cole, the head of the Drug Enforcement Administration; and Hegseth – “if you people want to, standing behind me, if you take a little vote and you want to change it back to what it was when we used to win wars all the time, that’s okay with me”.