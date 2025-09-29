/'Bedrock of personal friendship...': PM Modi writes foreword for Italy's counterpart Giorgia Meloni's book

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi has written a foreword for the Indian edition of Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni’s memoir - ‘I Am Giorgia — My Roots, My Principles.’ In the foreword, the Indian PM said that Meloni has been a patriot and outstanding contemporary leader, adding that this autobiography can be called her ‘Mann Ki Baat’. The Prime Minister hosts his own radio show by the same name. Further, the Prime Minister said that her political journey resonates deeply with Indians. PM Modi and Meloni has been called ‘Melodi’ by the internet, and both the leaders have often shared photos with each other using the same tag.

What Modi wrote in Meloni's book's foreword?

Stating that it had been a great honour for him to contribute to the book, PM Modi informed that the book is set to be launched in India soon by Rupa Publications. Highlighting the friendship between the two leaders, PM Modi wrote that Meloni’s life underscored “timeless truths” of resilience and rootedness. He also praised the Italian leader's “belief in defending one’s cultural heritage while engaging with the world on equal terms mirrors our own values.”

“We are bound by shared civilizational instincts like the defence of heritage, the strength of community and the celebration of womanhood as a guiding force. Our nations are joined in spirit by a respect for tradition and an embrace of modernity. This is the bedrock of my own personal friendship with Prime Minister Meloni,” the prime minister wrote.