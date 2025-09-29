/'Bedrock of personal friendship...': PM Modi writes foreword for Italy's counterpart Giorgia Meloni's book

PM Modi wrote the foreword for the Indian edition of Giorgia Meloni’s memoir I Am Giorgia, praising her as a patriot and resilient leader. Calling it her "Mann Ki Baat", he highlighted shared values like cultural heritage and womanhood.
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi has written a foreword for the Indian edition of Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni’s memoir - ‘I Am Giorgia — My Roots, My Principles.’ In the foreword, the Indian PM said that Meloni has been a patriot and outstanding contemporary leader, adding that this autobiography can be called her ‘Mann Ki Baat’. The Prime Minister hosts his own radio show by the same name. Further, the Prime Minister said that her political journey resonates deeply with Indians. PM Modi and Meloni has been called ‘Melodi’ by the internet, and both the leaders have often shared photos with each other using the same tag.
Stating that it had been a great honour for him to contribute to the book, PM Modi informed that the book is set to be launched in India soon by Rupa Publications. Highlighting the friendship between the two leaders, PM Modi wrote that Meloni’s life underscored “timeless truths” of resilience and rootedness. He also praised the Italian leader's “belief in defending one’s cultural heritage while engaging with the world on equal terms mirrors our own values.”
“We are bound by shared civilizational instincts like the defence of heritage, the strength of community and the celebration of womanhood as a guiding force. Our nations are joined in spirit by a respect for tradition and an embrace of modernity. This is the bedrock of my own personal friendship with Prime Minister Meloni,” the prime minister wrote.
It is interesting to note that the original version of Giorgia Meloni’s autobiography was released in 2021, during her time as opposition leader. She became Italy’s first female prime minister a year later. In June 2025, the US edition of the book was launched. Donald Trump Jr. wrote a brief foreword for the American version. He highlighted Meloni’s working-class roots and called her story a “patriotic tidal wave.”