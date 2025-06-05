'Be a little more kind to the earth': Former Rajya Sabha MP Dr Subhash Chandra's powerful message on World Environment Day | Watch

On the occasion of World Environment Day, Dr Subhash Chandra, former Rajya Sabha MP, in a video message to the world, explained how one careless action leads to enormous damage to the surroundings and nature. He urged all to be kind to the environment.

In a video message, Dr Subhash Chandra explains how one wrapper, cup or bottle creates waste that is impossible to ignore. “It's just one wrapper, right? One cup, one bottle, one careless moment…but what if, it is never just one? That one piece becomes part of the soil, seeps into the ocean, breaks into tiny bits - too small to see but too real to ignore. We don't throw it away, we throw it somewhere,” he said.

“3.5 billion years ago, tiny invisible beings called cyanobacteria created oxygen, they didn't shout, they just gave us breath. We exist because of something we can't even see! We are not outside nature, we are made of it. The breath you take in is a gift from a tree - your smallest choice echoes through the entire web of life,” he added.

Wrapping up his powerful message, he added, “This Environment Day don't try to be perfect, just be aware, be a little more kind to the earth, to others, to the invisible thread that connects us all.”