/‘At least six strokes’: Singapore introduces mandatory caning to combat online scammers | WATCH

Singapore, known for its strict laws, has now introduced a mandatory punishment of caning for scammers to combat rising online scams in the country. The Asian country’s parliament amended criminal law to introduce a penalty for scammers and scam mules after tens of thousands of scams resulting in nearly $385 million in losses were reported in the first half of this year alone.

“Offenders who commit scams, defined as cheating mainly by means of remote communication, will be punished with at least six strokes of the cane,” said Sim Ann, senior minister of state for foreign affairs and home affairs. In her presentation of the bill before it was passed earlier this week, she said that scams accounted for 60 per cent of all crimes in Singapore, resulting in billions of dollars of losses.

The video of a demonstration of the punishment using a dummy has gone viral on social media.

What to know about caning in Singapore

According to the local media, the mandatory caning punishment involves a minimum of six strokes and could go up to 24 strokes – a penalty usually reserved for about 65 offences, including rape, drug trafficking, and illegal moneylending. The punishment only applies to male offenders under the age of 50. A rattan cane is typically used for punishment after a medical examination.