/'Armed guards, phone jammers, champagne socialist': Zohran Mamdani slammed for lavish wedding bash in Uganda: Inside pics here

New York Democratic mayoral candidate Zohran Mamdani is in Uganda for a three-day-long wedding celebration with his family and friends. Mamdani married Syrian-American artist Rama Duwaji in a civil ceremony in February 2025 at New York City Hall. Reportedly, his private celebration was held amid tight security. However, despite phone jammers, photos of the couple have leaked online, with critics targeting the self-declared socialist for extravagant celebration.

According to The New York Post, the wedding celebrations took place in the upscale Buziga Hill neighbourhood outside Kampala. The property is owned by Mamdani’s parents — filmmaker Mira Nair and political theorist Mahmood Mamdani. It featured armed guards, a cellphone jamming system to prevent photo leaks, and tight security around the estate. The Post, quoting sources, said that masked special forces were stationed outside the compound to guard the invitation-only event. Earlier, while leaving New York, Mamdani took a swipe at his critics, saying that he is leaving New York City but he will return soon.

“Outside the Mamdani house were more than 20 special forces command unit guards, some in masks, and there was a phone-jamming system set up — and all for the strictly invite-only Mamdani event. One gate had around nine guards stationed at it,” one local source told The Post. Earlier during his campaign for the New York Mayoral Democratic Primary, Mamdani shared images with his wife, Rama Duwaji and slammed the right-wing critics for trolling his family. He wrote, "If you take a look at Twitter today, or any day for that matter, you know how vicious politics can be. I usually brush it off, whether it’s death threats or calls for me to be deported. But it’s different when it’s about those you love. Three months ago, I married the love of my life, Rama, at the City Clerk’s office. Now, right-wing trolls are trying to make this race—which should be about you—about her. Rama isn’t just my wife, she’s an incredible artist who deserves to be known on her own terms. You can critique my views, but not my family."