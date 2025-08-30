/'American brand globally in the toilet': Ex US security advisor slams Trump tariff on India, says move pushing New Delhi closer to Beijing

Former US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan has expressed his displeasure over Trump trade tariffs, particularly on India that has been hit by levies as high as 50% by the US President. He warned that the move of sweeping tariffs are damaging America's global standing and bringing India closer to China.

Speaking on The Bulwark Podcast with Tim Miller, Sullivan said “American brand globally is in the toilet”. Many US allies and partners are view Washington as "a big disruptor" rather than a reliable partner, after the imposition of new tariffs.

He gave the example of India which after being slapped by 50% tariff is now looking for an alternative and in the process is getting closer to China, according to Sullivan. While China has gained ground in global popularity.

"The American brand globally is in the toilet. Look at India. Trump has executed a massive trade offensive against them. Now, India is thinking, shit, we have to go sit down with China to hedge against America," said Sullivan.

"When I go to these places now and I talk to leaders, they are talking about derisking from the United States. They now see the US as the big disruptor, the country that can't be counted on," Sullivan added.

He pointed out that the efforts by previous US governments to build strong ties with India has now gone in vain.

“Here's a country we were trying to build a deeper and more sustainable relationship with. Instead, because of these tariffs, India now feels compelled to explore closer engagement with China”.

India-US trade war

On July 31, US President Donald Trump reinstated and expanded tariffs on several trading partners, citing a continuing national emergency. Initially paused on April 2 to allow a 90-day window for trade negotiations, the tariffs were reimposed after little progress. As part of the revised policy, a 25 per cent tariff was slapped on Indian goods. Additionally, Trump introduced another 25 per cent tariff specifically targeting India for its ongoing purchases of Russian oil, taking the total tariff impact on Indian exports to 50 per cent. He also warned other nations of similar action if they continued energy deals with Moscow.