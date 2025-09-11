A conservative activist and a MAGA promoter, Charlie Kirk, succumbed to his injuries after being shot at an event in Utah. The 31-year-old was vocal about his views on gun laws and had stronger views on immigration. In a certain post, he had made on X, he mentioned it was time for American workers to be chosen over Indians.

He wrote, “America does not need more visas for people from India. Perhaps no form of legal immigration has so displaced American workers as those from India. Enough already. We’re full. Let’s finally put our own people first.”

Kirk's comments came as a response to a journalist Laura Ingragam, she wrote, “Don’t forget that any trade deal with India will require us to give them more visas. I’d rather not pay them in visas and trade deficits. Let Modi see what terms he can get from Xi instead."

This comes after the US imposed a 50% tariff on India. The Trump administration is out there slapping tariffs on countries exporting goods into America. And India's oil trade with Russia has not gone down well with the US president. He had earlier warned that an additional 25% tariff shall be imposed. Essentially, the 50% will impact $48.2 billion worth of export merchandise. This move is likely to impact the exports of garments, jewellery, gems, footwear, furniture and chemicals.