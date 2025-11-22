Google Preferred
  'Always been despised in Washington': Key Trump ally Marjorie Taylor Greene resigns over Epstein files

Prajvi Mathur
Edited By Prajvi Mathur
Published: Nov 22, 2025, 08:25 IST | Updated: Nov 22, 2025, 10:26 IST
Marjorie Taylor Greene speaks during a press conference and rally in support of the victims of sex offender Jeffrey Jeffrey Epstein and his accomplice Ghislaine Maxwell outside the US Capitol in Washington, DC on September 3, 2025. Photograph: (AFP)

Story highlights

This comes a week after Trump pulled his support for the former staunch ally, branding her a “traitor” and “wacky”

US lawmaker Marjorie Taylor Greene, a former ally of US President Donald Trump, on Friday (Nov 21) announced that she was resigning from her seat in the House of Representatives amid the row over the Jeffrey Epstein scandal and some other issues. This comes a week after Trump pulled his support for the former staunch ally, branding her a “traitor” and “wacky”

“I will be resigning from office with my last day being January 5, 2026,” Greene said in a statement on X. “Standing up for American women who were raped at 14, trafficked and used by rich powerful men should not result in me being called a traitor and threatened by the President of the United States, whom I fought for.”

Greene added that she did not want her family and supporters to go through “a hurtful and hateful primary against me by the President we all fought for, only to fight and win my election while Republicans will likely lose the midterms.”

The move comes amid growing debate among MAGAs over the case of convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein. The Democratic victories in this month’s elections, including Zohran Mamdani’s win in the New York mayoral elections, have also been a huge blow to Republicans.

Greene, previously a big supporter of Trump, had been advocating for the release of the so-called Epstein files, over which she distanced herself from the US president. Earlier this week, Congress passed and Trump signed a law requiring government records on the millionaire sex predator to be made public. Trump, who had earlier made efforts to prevent the release of the documents, withdrew his support for “Wacky Marjorie”, slamming her as a “lightweight” and a “traitor” to the Republican Party.

Prajvi Mathur is a Sub-Editor at WION with over 2 years of experience in journalism and digital content.

