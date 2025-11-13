/'Afghan citizens' behind Islamabad suicide blast, says Pak minister Mohsin Naqvi

Two days after the suicide blast in Pakistan's capital claimed 12 lives, Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi told the media that the attackers were Afghan nationals. Speaking to journalists, he highlighted two major attacks which included a sabotage bid to take hostages in Cadet college Wana, South Waziristan and a suicide blast targeting the district court buildings in Islamabad.

The explosion happened outside the district court buildings. On November 11, while speaking to reporters, Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi said, "We are investigating this incident from different angles. It is not just another bombing. It happened right in Islamabad. Whoever is involved, local people or from other countries, they wouldn't be spared."