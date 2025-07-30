India on Tuesday (July 30) urged a purposeful dialogue and diplomacy to bring a two-state solution for the Israel-Palestine conflict. Speaking at the UN conference titled - 'The Peaceful Settlement of the Question of Palestine and the Implementation of The Two-State Solution' India's Permanent Representative to the United Nations, Ambassador Harish P said that India has always called for an immediate ceasefire, sustained and unimpeded humanitarian assistance, release of all hostages, and the path of dialogue and diplomacy. He also stated that it is India’s earnest desire to see peace and calm prevail in the Middle East. His statement comes amid a massive humanitarian crisis unfolding in Gaza.

India's statement on Israel-Palestine conflict

India's Permanent Representative to the United Nations, Ambassador Harish P highlighted the need for humanitarian aid in Gaza and said, “...Our efforts must now focus on how to bring about a two-state solution through purposeful dialogue and diplomacy, and bringing the parties to the conflict to engage directly with each other...The humanitarian assistance pillar demands our immediate attention and action. The human suffering in Gaza continues unabated. Tens of thousands have been killed, and many more injured. Several medical facilities have been damaged or destroyed. Children have been deprived of schooling for more than 20 months. Humanitarian aid needs to flow without impediments...Palestinians in Gaza must have access to food, fuel and other basic necessities without hindrance. Humanitarian assistance is vital in sustaining life and must remain outside the realm of politics or conflict..."

He also clarified India's stance, saying, "India has also been clear on the measures that must be undertaken in the short-term - An immediate ceasefire, sustained and unimpeded humanitarian assistance, release of all hostages, and the path of dialogue and diplomacy. There are no alternatives to these measures. We appreciate the efforts of all friendly states that have facilitated such measures between the parties...It is also India’s earnest desire to see peace and calm prevail in the Middle East. India expresses its complete readiness to contribute to this noble endeavour”

Famine in Gaza

International alarm over the humanitarian crisis in Gaza has increased. Aid organisations said last week there was mass hunger among Gaza's 2.2 million people, with food running out after Israel cut off all supplies to the territory in March, before resuming it in May with new restrictions. A United Nations-affiliated organisation that tracks food security worldwide has issued a dire alert confirming that a "worst-case" famine scenario is unfolding across the Gaza Strip. "Latest data indicates that famine thresholds have been reached for food consumption in most of the Gaza Strip and for acute malnutrition in Gaza City," the report stated. "Immediate, unimpeded" humanitarian access into Gaza is the only way to stop rapidly rising “starvation and death.”

Israel announces 'tactical pause' to fighting amid hunger crisis