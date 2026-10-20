/US secretary of state Rubio hails India's energy diversification drive

Published: Oct 20, 2026, 19:06 IST | Updated: Oct 20, 2026, 19:06 IST
US Secretary of State Marco Rubio’s India visit puts the India-US Comprehensive Global Strategic Partnership in focus, with attention on strengthening bilateral ties and expanding cooperation across key areas.
The visit is very important for India-US relations, including strategic cooperation, trade, defence, technology, and regional security. Both countries continue to engage on shared interests amid evolving global geopolitical challenges.